Police confirm injured East Peoria boy is on a ventilator

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department confirmed the four-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest earlier this week said he is now on a ventilator.

On Friday, investigators said they are not classifying the incident as a child abuse case, but do say that could change. Emergency crews on Tuesday were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Court in East Peoria for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, police were then contacted “due to the nature of the injuries observed” at the scene.

The child, who also had “serious injuries” on his body, was transported by ambulance to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Investigators on Friday said they are interviewing members of the family.