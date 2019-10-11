Breaking News
Police Department is wearing pink all month long

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police Department employees are wearing pink for a good cause.

They’re wearing pink shirts that they purchased for $10 to support breast cancer awareness month.

Chief Marion is also allowing officers to wear the shirt under their uniforms.

Public information officer Amy Dotson says the shirts are a fun way for the department to show their support.

“Number one, pink is great. Everybody looks good in pink, right? But secondly, it’s great, it feels good to be able to literally wear a color to support a cause,” said Dotson.

The money raised will go to breast cancer research.

