Police: Driver crashes through GlenHaven shopping center, taken to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just after midnight Thursday morning, police say a male driver crashed his car through the GlenHaven Shopping Center.

The building is located at the intersection of Glen and University.

Our crews observed shattered glass, pieces of a vehicle, and the Club Car Wash sign smashed in the parking lot.

The driver reportedly crashed through the building and down a staircase into the basement.

This is the location of the future Club Car Wash, which was just recently approved by Peoria City Council. You can see our coverage below.

Our crews spoke with police on-scene who tell us the man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. His condition is unknown as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police have barricaded off the entrances, both on University and Glen, from traffic. There’s also orange wrapping around the building where the car reportedly drove through.

We will continue to update you both on-air and online as we learn more information.