Police find body in Peoria after receiving tip

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a police tip that led to a body being found in Peoria Monday morning.
Police said just before 10 a.m. they found a woman dead in a home on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Sterling Avenue. They said she had been dead for a significant amount of time.
Investigators are not calling the death suspicious.
According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, an autopsy is being done on Monday.
