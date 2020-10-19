Police find body in Peoria after receiving tip

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a police tip that led to a body being found in Peoria Monday morning.

Police said just before 10 a.m. they found a woman dead in a home on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Sterling Avenue. They said she had been dead for a significant amount of time.

Investigators are not calling the death suspicious.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, an autopsy is being done on Monday.

