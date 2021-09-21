Police find shooting victim early Tuesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of S. Lydia Avenue and W. Humboldt Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

According to a Desk Sergeant with the department, a victim was found at a home on S. Lydia Avenue with a gunshot wound to the arm.

At this time, the victim’s condition is not known. They were taken to a local hospital.

This story will be updated when more information is available.