Police find shooting victim early Tuesday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Peoria Police Investigate Another Homicide_813806107653588733

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of S. Lydia Avenue and W. Humboldt Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

According to a Desk Sergeant with the department, a victim was found at a home on S. Lydia Avenue with a gunshot wound to the arm.

At this time, the victim’s condition is not known. They were taken to a local hospital.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News