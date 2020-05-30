Police finds minor, adult with a gunshot wound

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Two victims, including a minor, were shot in Peoria early Saturday morning.

According to a Peoria Police spokesperson, police arrived to 100 N Braves and John Gwynn just before 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a female juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to her hand in the area of Braves and John Gwynn. Police report they also found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the incident is under investigation. Police do not have a suspect at this time.

