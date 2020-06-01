Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

One stab, one shot in Peoria

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were assaulted Sunday night in Peoria.

Peoria Police report they found a victim with a stab wound to the neck just before 7:30 p.m.in the 300 block of NE Jefferson. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police found another victim in the 700 block of E Kansas Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to police, the male victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but is not believed to be life-threatening.

It is unknown at this time if these two incidents are related.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News