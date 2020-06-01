One stab, one shot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were assaulted Sunday night in Peoria.

Peoria Police report they found a victim with a stab wound to the neck just before 7:30 p.m.in the 300 block of NE Jefferson. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police found another victim in the 700 block of E Kansas Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to police, the male victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but is not believed to be life-threatening.

It is unknown at this time if these two incidents are related.