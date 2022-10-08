UPDATE (5:15 p.m.) — A juvenile was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near Farmington and Stone School Roads Saturday afternoon.

Watkins stated that one juvenile was life-flighted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEORIA, COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An incident shut down traffic on Rt. 116 Saturday.

According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, the area near 20900 W. Farmington and Stone School Roads was closed due to a police and fire incident.

What the incident is and how long the road will be closed is currently unknown.

