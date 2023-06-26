PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery incident near MacQueen Avenue and Broadway Street early Monday morning.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:17 a.m. and located a man who said he was approached by two juveniles.

One of the juveniles displayed a handgun and demanded the man empty his pockets. The other patted him down and stole his wallet. The victim was not injured.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the juveniles.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.