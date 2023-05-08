PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM robbery that occurred near American Prairie Drive and Competition Lane on Monday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers were dispatched to a business at about 1:48 a.m. on a report of someone using a truck to steal the machine.

Officers located an unoccupied truck and a damaged ATM at the scene. Officers also located burglary tools. No money was stolen.

Police dogs were called to the scene and searched the area. No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.