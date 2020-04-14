Police investigate credit card skimmers at Circle K

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Credit card skimmers were discovered inside a Circle K gas station pump control board in Peoria.
Tuesday, the Peoria Police Department said a service technician was performing routine service checks on the gas pumps located at 2312 N Knoxville Ave when they located the credit skimming devices.
The devices have been removed and a suspect has not been identified.
Latest Headlines
- Coronavirus crisis: Pentagon officials outline plan to protect military members
- Trump cuts funding to WHO, plans to work with governors on nation’s reopening
- ACLU wins release of four detainees afraid of catching COVID-19
- Now Asking the Questions: Brown Enjoying Internship
- Accumulating snow to return to Central Illinois