Police investigate credit card skimmers at Circle K

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Credit card skimmers were discovered inside a Circle K gas station pump control board in Peoria.

Tuesday, the Peoria Police Department said a service technician was performing routine service checks on the gas pumps located at 2312 N Knoxville Ave when they located the credit skimming devices.

The devices have been removed and a suspect has not been identified.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected