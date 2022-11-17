BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night.

According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired.

The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Detective B. Melton at 309-434-2537 or at bmelton@cityblm.org.