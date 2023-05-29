Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Monday afternoon in the Illinois River.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a man in his late 50s/early 60s was found behind Martini’s in Peoria.

The man has been identified, and the Coroner’s Office is currently in the process of finding the man’s family. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Harwood said the man does not have any signs of trauma and officials do not know how he got in the water.

The incident is being investigated by the Peoria Police Department.

This is a developing story.