PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a home invasion and vehicle theft incident near Indiana and Archer Avenues at approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, a victim told police a man entered her home and stole items. After he left the house, he assaulted the victim and stole more items, including the victim’s car keys.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Later that night, officers located the vehicle near Livingston and Starr Streets. As officers approached the vehicle, four to five juveniles exited the vehicle and ran.

A 17-year-old was appended and taken into custody, and arrested for alleged possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing police. The teen was transported to the Juvenile detention center.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.