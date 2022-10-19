PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a crash near Western and Lincoln Avenues Wednesday night.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were called to the scene at about 10:16 p.m. and located a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant.

The driver fled the scene. There were no reports of the vehicle being stolen.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Peoria Police, Peoria Fire, and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office all responded to this incident.

This story will be updated.