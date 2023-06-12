PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating an incident where several shots were fired after a large fight in Downtown Peoria.

Officers were responding to numerous fights and a large crowd in the 500 block of Main Street at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. While they were attempting to break up that incident, several shots were fired a block away near the area of Hamilton Boulevard and Monroe Street.

No victims were found but officers did locate a crime scene, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

A man and a woman later arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.