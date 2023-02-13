PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary near Arcadia and Indiana Avenues Sunday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. after a homeowner confronted multiple suspects when he returned home.

The victim told officers that he and one of the suspects had a physical confrontation. There were no reported injuries.

All the suspects fled the scene. A firearm was located in the homeowner’s yard after officers searched the area.

None of the suspects have been located. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.