PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an early morning death near the 1900 block of West Wiswall Street on Friday.

According to a Peoria police news release, at approximately 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a report of a man on fire.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and found him to be unresponsive and not breathing. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of death is expected to be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

The Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit both responded to the scene to initiate the investigation.

The Peoria Fire Department also responded and put out the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at (309) 673-9000