PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sterling Avenue on Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 5:09 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman with a stab wound to her leg and hand.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched but were unable to locate the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.