Police investigating shooting at a Peoria gas station

UPDATE: Police are reporting two people were shot at a Peoria gas station early Thursday morning.

According to Spokeswoman Amy Dotson, officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Forrest Hill for reports of a man who was shot.

After arriving on scene, officers found a victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Dispatch advised that a second victim from that shooting arrived at a local hospital from a private vehicle.

Both injuries are not considered life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crime scene tape was up around a Peoria gas station after a reported shooting.

On scene at the Marathon located on Gale and Forrest Hill, WMBD witnessed several officers scanning the gas station, placing evidence markers around the area.

Officers would not confirm any information; WMBD is working to learn more details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.