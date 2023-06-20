PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a robbery and vehicular hijacking Tuesday morning.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were flagged down by a man near W. Lake Avenue and Bryer Place.

The man said he was attacked by two juveniles who were wearing masks and had a handgun near Knollridge Road and Hines Place. They took the man’s personal belongings and fled the area in the man’s car.

The victim suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was later located unoccupied near Crestwood Drive and Sheridan Road.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.