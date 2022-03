PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Police tape and squad cars lined the streets of Knoxville Ave. and W. Beverly Ct. early Wednesday morning.

From just after midnight to 2:00 a.m., officials said the road was closed due to a crime scene investigation.

On scene, officers were not able to provide details of what happened.

WMBD has reached out to the Peoria Police Department for details.

This story will be updated when more information is available.