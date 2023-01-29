PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Saturday evening.

According to a Peoria Police press release, police were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Western for an armed robbery at a business.

A witness told police that a male subject entered the store and pretended to shop. Police were also told by the witness that the suspect followed an employee to the back of the store and threatened them at knife-point.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen by the suspect before they fled heading westbound. The suspect was not found after a thorough search of the area.

No injuries occurred and the incident is still under investigation. There is currently no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.