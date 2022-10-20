PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver who avoided two attempted traffic stops and caused a crash Wednesday night has not been identified yet, said Peoria Police in a press release Thursday.

Per their release, Peoria Police responded to the 800 block of S. Laramie just after 10 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report of shots fired. Officers investigated and determined there had been no shots fired.

While on the scene, officers saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. An attempt to pull over the speeding driver was unsuccessful, and the vehicle fled the scene.

Later Wednesday night, Peoria County Sheriff’s Department officers saw the same vehicle speeding on Lincoln towards Western Avenue. Again, an attempt to pull over the driver was unsuccessful and the driver fled the scene.

Shortly thereafter, the speeding vehicle ran a stoplight and caused a crash with another vehicle. The struck vehicle veered off the road and hit a fire hydrant. Officers responded and removed the driver of the struck vehicle from his car. He was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene for a third time.

This incident is currently under investigation in conjunction with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.