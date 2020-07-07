Police looking for Fon du Lac park vandal

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police officers for the Fon du Lac Park District are looking for someone recorded on social media video who is believed to have committed damage to Park District property.

Police officials said the video, posted below, shows a man removing and damaging a new sign from 1 Fondulac Drive, known as Lookout 1. The video was believed to be provided to police by a Snapchat user.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fon du Lac Park District Police at (309) 699-3923, or by e-mailing police@fondulacpark.com.

