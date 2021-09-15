Police looking for man who caused $20,000 in damage to local ATM

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man suspected of causing $20,000 in damage to an ATM is still eluding police.

Early on Sunday, Sept. 5, a suspect damaged the ATM machines outside Commerce Bank on North Knoxville. Security footage showed the suspect using a sledgehammer to cause an estimated $20,000 in damage.

The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public with identifying the suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Smith at 309-494-83834, the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.