Police looking for missing Kentucky woman in Bloomington Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police are helping in the search of a missing Kentucky woman.

Dwan M. Atwell was possibly last seen in the Bloomington Normal area Monday, March 29.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook Post, Dwan M. Atwell was reported missing on March 11. She last talked to her family in December.

Atwell is approximately 5’9″, with hazel eyes, and last seen with brown hair. Her age isn’t confirmed.

Atwell is considered missing under unknown/ suspicious circumstances.

Anyone who sees Atwell is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police at 309-820-8888.