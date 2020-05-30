Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Police looking for missing Lewistown girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Lewistown Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for 14-year-old Angelina England.

England went missing on March 30, 2020. She has brown hair and eyes and is about 5’4″ (1.63 m). It is believed she may have traveled to Peoria, Ill.

Anyone who has any information on her location should call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Lewistown Police Department at 1-309-547-2226.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News