Police looking for missing Lewistown girl

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Lewistown Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for 14-year-old Angelina England.

England went missing on March 30, 2020. She has brown hair and eyes and is about 5’4″ (1.63 m). It is believed she may have traveled to Peoria, Ill.

Anyone who has any information on her location should call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Lewistown Police Department at 1-309-547-2226.

