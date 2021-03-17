Peoria Police investigating reported armed robbery at Walgreens

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is on the run after robbing a local Walgreens Tuesday night.

Peoria Police Department Information Officer Amy Dotson said a male suspected entered the Walgreens in the 2300 block of West War Memorial at 9:09 p.m.

The man implied he had a weapon then demanded money from the register. After, he fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.