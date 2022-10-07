PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspect in a recent shooting incident.

According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso is wanted for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and endangering the life or health of a child.

Delasso is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive at approximately 11:49 a.m. Monday. No one was injured during this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

Delasso has brown hair, blue eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Delasso is encouraged to call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective Harwood at (309) 494-8388, Tip411(anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.