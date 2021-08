PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for suspects involved in an armed vehicular hijacking near Hanssler and University Street Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, the incident occurred around 9:33 p.m.

The two suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Peoria Police.

This story will be updated when more information is available.