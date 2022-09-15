BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are asking the public for help in apprehending a man caught on camera doing $1,000 of damage to a local apartment complex.

The man, seen below, was caught on camera as he behaved destructively–including kicking holes in walls–at a Southwest Bloomington apartment building on Sept. 2.

Bloomington police posted this photo collage on Facebook Thursday.

The man was seen on camera taking pictures or videos of himself on his phone, which lead the police to dub him “Treadmill Selfie Guy” on Facebook.

The man is described to be 30 to 40 years old, with brown hair, brown beard/mustache, wearing glasses, a “Poopy’s Biker Bar” short sleeve shirt (in some of the video), pink swimsuit and Nike slides. The suspect also has numerous tattoos on his arms, shoulders, legs, and torso.

Police ask that if you are this male, or can identify this male, please contact Ofc. Freshour at Bloomington Police Department, 309-820-8888.