Police looking for two suspects accused of hit and run earlier this week

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)–A central Illinois family is looking for answers after a hit and run earlier this week. Police are still looking for the two suspects.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Washington at Rosewood and Oriental Drive. A 20 year old man tells police two separate cars were harassing him while he was riding his bike along the road.

He says one car sped past him then slammed on the breaks causing him to crash into the back of the car. The male fell through the glass of the windshield then falling to the roadway. Police say the two cars then drove off before they arrived.

The 20 year old male was left with minor injuries following the hit and run including a broken nose. A witness to the crash told police she observed a gray and blue vehicle speed off toward the main road in the area. The male says there was a red Honda vehicle and did not know the make and model of the other car.

Police are looking for both vehicles and anyone with information is urged to call the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 477-2250.