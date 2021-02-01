Police looking for two suspects in relation to gas station shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating two individuals in relation to the One Stop gas station shooting Friday.

25-year-old Jamere T. Laster and 19-year-old Dearian Y. Patterson are wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Laster and Patterson are both considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521, or CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.