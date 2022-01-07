Police looking to identify 3 burglary suspects

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police is looking to identify three suspects related to a theft that occurred on Dec. 14.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, three suspects broke into an electronics business on N. Hershey Avenue and stole more than $10,000 worth of electronic items.

The first suspect wore a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt and large dark-framed glasses. The second suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a pink stocking cap, and black sweatpants. The third suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with “MOB” in gold letters on the back and the word “MEMBER” across the front of the sweatshirt.

According to the post, the three men arrived and left the scene in a dark four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org .