NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are hoping to identify a person of interest and vehicle related to a missing juvenile Friday.

According to an updated Normal Police Facebook post, they are looking to identify the person of interest in relation to missing 16-year-old Lania Buchanan.

Lania was last seen wearing an all-black Nike jogging suit with multi-colored crocs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hedges at ehedges@normal.org or call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535 and ask for Detective Hedges.