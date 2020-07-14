Police: Lookout 1 to be closed rest of year after two months of constant vandalism

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of damaging property on a popular central Illinois lookout, a local park district is pulling the plug.

Fights, vandalism, and disrespect to police are just three of the reasons the Fon Du Lac Park District Police are closing down Lookout 1 on Fondulac Drive in East Peoria, which has a clear view of the Peoria skyline.

“It started about two months ago. We started receiving a lot of calls from the residents up here. Complaining about everything from loud music to vandalism, to trash, excessive use of drugs,” said Fon Du Lac Park District Director Mike Johnson.

Johnson says kids from all over central Illinois would fill the parking lot, crowding it with 20 carloads full of people.

“It got to the point where our officers were responding up here in the last two months over 40 times,” Johnson said.

Dan McNally, who lives nearby, says he’s happy something is being done to stop the commotion.

“It’s scary. I saw a fight down here the other day as I was driving by. This is a change,” McNally said.

Johnson says this lookout will be closed for the rest of the year. He hopes to reopen it in 2021 and that those who utilize the space will respect the area.

Johnson says the teenagers have become very mouthy to his officers.

Last night was pretty much the breaking point. We had over 20 kids in here, they were very disrespectful to the officers and the residents. Until they can start showing respect for this community, we’re gonna shut the area down. Right now we’re just looking until the end of the year. But we’ll re-evaluate it next year and hopefully, then we can open it.” back up.

“It’s not just kids from East Peoria. It’s kids from all over. I think a lot of it with kids have been out of school for a long time, they’re getting restless,” Johnson said. “They need to understand that people live here and they need to respect this community.”

Johnson said the people who have vandalized the area have ruined it for everyone.

“We get a lot of folks that eat their lunch here every day. Our initial thoughts were, well maybe we can gate it off and see if it’ll work with the restriction,” Johnson said. “It’s to the point now where I think it’s getting out of hand, I don’t wanna see anyone get hurt. I don’t wanna see the kids get hurt, I don’t wanna see our officers get hurt. I think we just need to take a break, shut it down a little bit.”

He said he hopes this is a wake up call to many parents to keep track of their kids.

“We’re very restricted in what we can do. We can write these kids tickets, but most of these kids are juveniles, so they aren’t gonna go to jail. We rely on parents to be parents and make sure you know where your kids are at and know what they’re doing. This is affecting a lot of people who pay a lot of taxes in this area and it’s not fair to them,” Johnson said.

Johnson says his crews will put up barricades so no one can drive or walk into the area.

This story will be updated.