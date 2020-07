PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson said an adult man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said he was shot at the 700 block of W. Brons and then found in the area of Sheridan and Brons.

Police believe the suspect was last seen westbound on Gift Street in Peoria.







This story will be updated.