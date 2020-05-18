One man injured in Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was shot in the chest in Peoria on Monday afternoon.

The Peoria Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired in the 200 block of W Republic St, PPD spokeswoman Amy Dotson said. Officers located the unidentified male victim in the 2100 block of N Lin St.

Dotson said the man is considered to be in serious condition, was alert when police arrived at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital.

Officers also blocked off W Republic St and N Lin St just off of Knoxville Ave.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This story will be updated.