Police presence at Marathon gas station on Forrest Hill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at the Marathon gas station at Forrest Hill and Gale Monday.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, Police attempted to do a traffic stop around 7:16 p.m. in the Area of Forrest Hill and Gale.

The vehicle fled and eventually stopped. A few minutes later dispatch received a call regarding a report of gunfire.

Dotson said two vehicles were struck and there are no reported victims.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News