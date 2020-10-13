Police presence at Marathon gas station on Forrest Hill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at the Marathon gas station at Forrest Hill and Gale Monday.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, Police attempted to do a traffic stop around 7:16 p.m. in the Area of Forrest Hill and Gale.

The vehicle fled and eventually stopped. A few minutes later dispatch received a call regarding a report of gunfire.

Dotson said two vehicles were struck and there are no reported victims.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected