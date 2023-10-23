UPDATE (4:14 p.m.)– Peoria police Spokesperson Semone Roth stated that around 3:29 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter alert for six shots fired.

Officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds before he was transferred to a local hospital. The condition or age of the victim is unknown.

Police are still investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

This marks the fifth shooting victim in Peoria on Oct. 23. Roth said it doesn’t appear that the shooting incidents are related.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD is on the scene for reports of a police presence near the Von Steuben Middle School at Wisconsin and Forrest Hill avenues. K9 units are on the scene near Demanes Animal Hospital.

Police tape has been put up around Cal-Mart Deli.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED