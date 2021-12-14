Man transported to OSF after shooting in Peoria’s southside Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a scene on Arago Street in Peoria Tuesday afternoon.

At 11:30 a.m., police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 2300 block of Malone Street. Once officers arrived, they began cavassing.

In an alley behind Arago Street, they found an adult male who suffered from a gunshot would to the back and leg. Both were deemed non life-threatening.

The victim was found to be alert, conscious and breathing while being transported to OSF for treatment.

At this time, there is no suspect information and the incident remains under investigation.

WMBD has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated.