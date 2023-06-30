PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and local company Pringle Robotics are collaborating for the 2023 Carle Health Red White & Boom celebration.

With 200,000 estimated people traveling to the Peoria area for the celebration, Pringle Robotics’ OttoBoTs will help the police with safety patrols as well as help distribute water to people attending.

According to a news release from Pringle Robotics, the company is excited to be a part of the celebration as they look forward to continued collaboration with the city of Peoria.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in this amazing event in such a unique way, and look forward to further collaboration with the Peoria Police Department, City of Peoria, the American Red Cross and local businesses,” said Sudheer Sajja, Pringle Group founder.

The bots will have ads and celebratory messages on their front screens and the bottles of water distributed by them will be donated by the American Red Cross, Central Illinois Chapter.

The bots will have special wrap on them indicating the partnership with the police department. Pringle Robotics stated that students and those local to Bradley Univeristy will recognize the bots as they are in collaboration with Bradley to pilot food delivery robots.