UPDATE– Illinois State Police have confirmed that ISP Troop 4 responded to the crash. One person was pronounced deceased. Two people were transported to the area hospital with injuries. The intersection of US Route 150 near Koerner Road is closed for investigation and will be closed for the next 4-6 hours.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Koerner Road and War Memorial Drive has left at least one dead.

According to Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident on Kickapoo where two people were unresponsive in their car. Brimfield Fire Dept. was called and was treating the female passenger when the male fled in the vehicle. Police have reason to believe he may have been impaired.

After a short pursuit, the male struck a squad car and almost struck a deputy until they resumed fleeing back west on Rt. 150 before turning around and fleeing east on Rt. 150.

It was after passing the intersection of Rt. 150 & Koerner that the vehicle became involved in a crash with two other cars. One contained two passengers and the other had one passenger and one minor in the car.

