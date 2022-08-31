PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two individuals in relation to a stolen car and firearm Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle, with the assistance of the license plate reader system, near Shipman Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers observed 22-year-old Naquavion D. Lewis and 19-year-old Tarjie L. Whitley enter the vehicle and drive away. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended Lewis and Whitley without incident.

While searching the vehicle, a loaded handgun was located. The gun was determined to be stolen from another jurisdiction.

Lewis was arrested for motor vehicle theft and Whitley was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a handgun under 21.

Both were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-452, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.