Coroner releases name of victim in shooting near Peoria convenience store Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a Peoria convenience store Monday evening, and he has now been identified.

Martez S. Robertson suffered a single gunshot to his upper body and suffered internal bleeding. He likely died seconds after he was shot, according to a press release from the Peoria County Coroner.

As previously reported, just after 6 p.m. near the Stop and Save convenience store on NE Jefferson St., a 19-year-old male was found inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or camera footage that could be important is encouraged to call Detective Jake Beck at 309-494-8480 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

The cause is under investigation.