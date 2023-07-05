PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department reported three people injured during shooting incidents Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, the first incident happened near Malone and Griswold Streets at approximately 3:43 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter that indicated three rounds were fired.

Officers learned two victims, a man and a boy, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred near RB Garrett Avenue and Hightower Street where officers located a woman with a minor graze wound. She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

About 100 people were on the scene and said a man had run through the area shooting at another man. Shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.