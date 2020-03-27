Two arrested after an altercation in Elmwood

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD)– Elmwood Police and Peoria County Sheriffs department responded to an altercation on Cypress Street in Elmwood Thursday.

According to Lt. Andrew Kenny police responded around 7:15 p.m. A shot was fired in the altercation. There were children in the house at the time.

As of 11:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Kenny confirmed one male and one female were arrested after the altercation. The charges have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.