GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the Hy-Vee on Henderson Street in Galesburg on Monday.

According to a Galesburg Police Department news release, a suspicious device with duct tape and wires on it was delivered to the store in a pallet of grapes.

The Hy-Vee was evacuated out of caution, and the Peoria Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

After it was examined, it was found that there was no explosive device, just tape and wire surrounding the grapes.

The Galesburg police stated that this caused significant disruption to the store and public safety resources, and officers are working to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

Galesburg police said that Hy-Vee Asset Protection, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Secretary of State Police bomb squad, the Peoria bomb squad and the FBI all responded to this incident.