PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Glen Oak Towers Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, the incident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. and involved a car and a Van.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and is alert, walking, and talking.

No one else is injured, and no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.